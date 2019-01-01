Four People Detained in US After Stealing Tequila Worth $500,000 – Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US police detained four people who are suspected of stealing tequila worth some $500,000, the Sheriff’s Office of the US Hillsborough County said in a statement.

"There were approximately 966 cases of the tequila with a retail value of $507,105. This remains an active investigation and all the information available for release at this time," the statement said.

The incident took place on late December 30 when a truck driver left his vehicle to have dinner and, upon returning, realized that the trailer was hijacked. Police launched the search operation and found the trailer with four people transferring cases of Patron Tequila to another trailer.

READ MORE: Booze-Up: Over £100,000 Worth of Alcohol Stolen From Lorry in Scotland

Three suspects were detained at the site while the fourth one tried to escape and was captured later.