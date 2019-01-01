Trump Enacts Bill Countering China's Global 'Strategic Influence'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump signed legislation designed to establish a multi-pronged strategy for advancing US interests in the Info-Pacific region, the White House said in a press release.

"The President signed into law… the ‘Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018,’ which establishes a multifaceted US strategy to increase US security, economic interests, and values in the Indo-Pacific region," the release said on Monday.

The legislation, passed by Congress earlier this month, authorizes $1.5 billion including funding to counter China’s strategic influence worldwide and alleged attempts to undermine the international system, according to the text of the bill.

The law also says the US President should develop a diplomatic strategy that includes working with allies to conduct joint maritime training and freedom of navigation operations in the East and South China Seas.

In a separate statement on Monday, however, Trump despite signing the act listed more than 20 provisions to which he took exception. Some of the provisions, Trump said, purport to dictate US foreign policy and restrict his authority to control personnel and materiel for the successful conduct of military operations including with respect to North Korea.