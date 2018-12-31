Some 59 percent of registered US voters contacted for the survey said they wanted Trump to declassify the documents, with 14 percent saying they want the information kept secret and 27 percent saying that they were not sure, The Hill reported on the poll it carried out with HarrisX.
Republicans, including the president, have charged that Democrats concocted the allegations and that publication of the documents would deal major blows to the credibility of the charges and the accusers.
READ MORE: Dems in US Congress Demand Trump Administration Preserve Russiagate Probe
Moscow has repeatedly said the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
