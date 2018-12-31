Most US Voters Want Russiagate Records to Be Revealed to Public - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost 60 percent of US voters want President Donald Trump to declassify documents relevant to the probe into the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 US presidential elections, as the president has said he may do, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Some 59 percent of registered US voters contacted for the survey said they wanted Trump to declassify the documents, with 14 percent saying they want the information kept secret and 27 percent saying that they were not sure, The Hill reported on the poll it carried out with HarrisX.

Trump has threatened to declassify documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Republicans, including the president, have charged that Democrats concocted the allegations and that publication of the documents would deal major blows to the credibility of the charges and the accusers.

READ MORE: Dems in US Congress Demand Trump Administration Preserve Russiagate Probe

Moscow has repeatedly said the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.