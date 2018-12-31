Pelosi Can't Halt Gov’t Shutdown, Must Assign Money for Border Wall - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plan by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to have the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives vote on a budget on Thursday will fail because it includes no serious attempt to secure the US border, Republican Congressman Mark Meadows said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nancy Pelosi’s newest funding proposal doesn’t represent any serious attempt to secure our border or find a compromise," Meadows said via Twitter. "A $1.3 billion Democrat wish list that includes zero money for a border barrier is a non-starter and will not be a legitimate answer to this impasse."

Pelosi is expected to be elected House of Representatives speaker after the 116th Congress convenes on Thursday and members are sworn in.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Trump Contradicts Outgoing Chief of Staff, Says Concrete Wall Not Abandoned

Plans then call for the House of Representatives to approve a budget bill with no money to build a wall on the US border with Mexico sought by President Donald Trump, according to published reports.

Trump, who would have to sign the legislation approved by both houses of Congress to end a partial shutdown of the US government, is demanding at least $5 billion for the border wall.