Pelosi Can't Halt Gov’t Shutdown, Must Assign Money for Border Wall - Lawmaker

"Nancy Pelosi’s newest funding proposal doesn’t represent any serious attempt to secure our border or find a compromise," Meadows said via Twitter. "A $1.3 billion Democrat wish list that includes zero money for a border barrier is a non-starter and will not be a legitimate answer to this impasse."
Pelosi is expected to be elected House of Representatives speaker after the 116th Congress convenes on Thursday and members are sworn in.
Trump, who would have to sign the legislation approved by both houses of Congress to end a partial shutdown of the US government, is demanding at least $5 billion for the border wall.
