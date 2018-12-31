Mattis Says Military in 'Best Possible Hands' as He Steps Down From Post

"Our Department's leadership, civilian and military, remains in the best possible hands," Mattis said.
Mattis said he remains confident that members of the Department of Defence will not be distracted from their mission to support and defend the US Constitution.
Deputy Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan will take over as acting defence chief until Trump names a replacement for Mattis.
