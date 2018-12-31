Trump Was Concerned Over Melania's Safety During Iraq Visit – Reports

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania made a surprise Christmas visit to Iraq last week to meet American troops deployed at the Al Asad Air Base.

A few days after Donald and Melania Trump paid an unannounced visit to Iraq. An insider close to the first lady revealed to Hollywood Life that POTUS had concerns about his wife’s safety during the trip.

“As soon as Donald told her he would be visiting the troops in Iraq, Melania had no hesitation in announcing she would accompany him on the trip. At first Donald was hesitant, as he didn’t want Melania to be put in harm’s way, but after subsequent briefings, he felt confident that the security would be alright”, the insider told the publication.

The men and women who serve in our nation’s military give up so much so that we can be free. @potus and I were honored to surprise deployed troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/isLZT5S7YV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 27 December 2018

The source elaborated that Melania was “proud and honoured” to visit the troops in Iraq and enjoyed the trip.

“Melania loved spending time with the troops. She felt proud and honored to be there with them and was made to feel really welcome and appreciated. Melania doesn’t scare easily and she didn’t feel frightened at all while she was in Iraq, their security detail was amazing and the base they visited is very secure”.

Trump himself admitted that some concerns for Melania had left him wary:

“I had concerns about the institution of the presidency. Not for myself personally. I had concerns for the first lady, I will tell you. But if you would have seen what we had to go through in the darkened plane with all windows closed with no light anywhere. Pitch black. I’ve been on many airplanes. All types and shapes and sizes.… So did I have a concern? Yes, I had a concern”, he told reporters.

Melania’s trip to Iraq marked the first time in more than a decade that a first lady of the United States has visited an active war zone.