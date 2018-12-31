‘Less Hula More Moola’: Conway Mocks Pelosi Over Her Hawaiian Vacation

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi for reportedly taking a vacation in Hawaii in the midst of the government shutdown.

“Nancy Pelosi needs to come back from Hawaii. Less hula, more moola for the [the Department of Homeland Security] and Customs and Border Patrol, funding our border security,” Conway told “Fox News Sunday.”

“They need to come to the table and do their job. A fully functioning democracy demands that both parties come together and that the Congress and the executive branch work together,” she added.

The California Democrat was reportedly staying at the Fairmont Orchid Hotel in Kona, Hawaii, where rooms go for $489 to $3,499 a night, according to multiple reports.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill responded with a statement that said Pelosi has been in her hometown of San Francisco since Saturday, and will be working in the Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. He also noted that neither party’s Congressional leaders are currently in Washington, DC during the shutdown.

The US President reportedly cancelled his vacation plans for New Year’s and is staying in Washington in order to reach out to Democratic party leaders in an attempt to negotiate a deal.

“I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security,” he posted. “From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military!”

The Senate has failed to reach an agreement over Trump’s $5 billion budget demand on border security. The standoff over the issue led to a partial government shutdown beginning on 21 December after a stopgap budget bill failed to gather the required votes.