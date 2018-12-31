Trump Notices Wall Around Obama’s DC Home, Says US Needs the Same But Larger

Trump on Sunday referenced reports of a privacy “wall” built around Obama's Washington, DC home, comparing it to the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted that the brick structure that was reportedly put up last year along the Obamas' Kalorama home was “totally necessary for their safety and security” and that the US “needs the same thing, slightly larger version!”

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 декабря 2018 г.

Reports about the wall around Obama’s house first appeared two years ago, having been made by TMZ. The outlet said that the Obama family had obtained permits for additional security at their DC home. The structure, which in photos appears to be similar to a security fence but made of brick, was reportedly completed in 2017.

President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/ntpuu8xeep — TMZ (@TMZ) 6 января 2017 г.

President Donald Trump has been struggling with Senate Democrats for weeks in an effort to deliver on one of his major election promises — building a wall on the border with Mexico to stop illegal migrants from entering the US. This standoff led to a partial government shutdown which began on 21 December after a stopgap budget bill failed to gather the required 60 votes in the US Senate, where Republicans control only 51 seats. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday following a private lunch with the president that Trump is "firm in his commitment to make sure we get money for border security" and that "there’ll never be a deal that doesn’t have money for the physical barriers."