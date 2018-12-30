Kardashian Considers Giving Baby Jewellery to Markle in Bid to Be BFFs - Reports

A royal insider suggested the birth of the wedded royal couple is the most appropriate time to draw Meghan and Harry’s attention to the Kardashian family’s sincerity and friendliness, so that they effectively stand out among the crowd of well-wishers.

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim is said to be expressing hopes to become a pal with the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex by coming up with “a truly impressive” present for her unborn child, and she is reportedly “desperate” to baffle the royal newbie.

She feels the extravagant diamond gift she is planning could be a good way to “get in” with the royals, an insider told the US website RadarOnline.

“Kim is convinced she and Meghan will be best friends one day,” said the source. “It’s very much a long-term project and she’s chipping away to impress her when the opportunities arise.”

“She’s been researching everything from diamond baby jewellery to crystal nursery décor and designer onesies,” continued the source, adding the royal baby, due to be born in the upcoming spring, is “a perfect time for her to remind Meghan – and Harry – that she and Kanye are sincere, thoughtful people and she’s looking to stand out from all the other celebrities with something truly impressive.”

37-year-old Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, can boast a string of VIP pals including David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, as well as tennis star Serena Williams, who were guests at the couple’s big day in May. The Duchess is also reportedly on friendly terms with Chrissy Teigen, who notably appeared with her on the US version of telly quiz show Deal or No Deal as “Briefcase Babes”.