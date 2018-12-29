Deaths of Children at the Border are Strictly the Fault of the Democrats - Trump

The statement comes amid a partial government shutdown, just a day after Trump threatened to close Southern Border entirely, urging Democrats to provide $5 billion funding for the border wall construction and to change immigration laws.

The US President blamed the Democratic party for the deaths of the migrant children, calling their immigration policies "pathetic" and adding that the US Border Patrol needs a wall in order to prevent tragic incidents.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

According to the President, two children that had died at the border "were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol".

…children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 декабря 2018 г.

The comment comes several days after 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died after being apprehended with his father over an illegal attempt to enter the United States. Earlier this month, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl also passed away after being detained together with her father for illegal entry in the country.

In 2017, Trump signed an executive order, initiating the process of building a wall along the US-Mexico border. The administration has requested $5 billion for the project, which Democrats and some Republicans oppose. Earlier this month Trump has declared that the federal government would be in a state of the partial shutdown until he and the Democrats are able to reach a deal on border security issues.