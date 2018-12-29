‘No Wall, No Deal’: Lindsey Graham Gives Ultimatum to House Minority Leader

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has issued an ultimatum to House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats in the lower house stating that the budget deal will not be reached unless it includes funding for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.
To Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats:— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 28, 2018
No Wall Money, No Deal.
The tweet comes after Democratic leaders reportedly left the negotiating table on 27 December refusing to discuss ways of restoring government operations. Pelosi told reporters that she would rather leave the government in indefinite shutdown than agrees to fund Trump's wall.
Some netizens were not happy about Graham's ultimatum, as in their view, it will only prolong the government shutdown.
So nice to know you're on the side of government workers going without pay— Anne Donovan (@tango793_anne) December 29, 2018
Go ahead & explain to those who are furloughed, who can't pay their mortgage/rent, who don't have money to feed their families, that you are holding them hostage because you want money for a 13th century wall that you know very well will not get built. #ticktock— Left Of Main Street (@LeftOfMainSt) December 29, 2018
Though some shifted the blame not to Democrats or Graham, but on the US president.
just admit the President is to blame for the shutdown over what amounts to a pet project that will not work. We still have dying children at the southern border, in Puerto Rico, in Flint Michigan and many other places here at home. Just say… pic.twitter.com/5mJacli6wt— jane doe (@listenuprocket) December 29, 2018
Others suggested that the US should not blame the Democrats, but the Mexicans, who, in their opinion, should have paid for the wall.
Dems aren't withholding wall money… Mexico is.— Knit Wit 🧶 (@Knitwit500) December 29, 2018
If you want money for the Wall you should be shutting down the Mexican government. Bless your heart.— David Richards (@David1960Tx) December 29, 2018
Many Twitterians were supportive of Republicans, even suggesting possible compromises.
How about we meet them in the middle Lindsey. Get $2 billion for the wall, start building the beautiful thing, see if it is working in those areas and use the statistics for more funding down the road.— Kevin Waines (@k_waines) December 29, 2018
Amen!— AffordARide.com (@AffordARide) December 29, 2018
President Donald Trump has been struggling with Senate Democrats for weeks in a bid to deliver on one of his major election promises — to build a wall on the border with Mexico to stop illegal migrants from entering the US. This standoff led to a partial government shutdown on 21 December after a stopgap budget bill failed to gather required 60 votes in the US Senate, where Republicans control only 51 seats.
