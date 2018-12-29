Register
07:04 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    Kevin Spacey’s Lawyers Ask If He Can Skip Court Hearings

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are asking a judge to allow the actor to avoid appearing before a Massachusetts courthouse for his arraignment on a felony charge of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

    Spacey’s attorneys have filed a motion asking to excuse his presence at a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court. Defendants are normally required to appear for court arraignments unless their appearance is waived by a judge, Massachusetts court officials told the Boston Globe.

    READ MORE: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Says He Filmed Alleged Attack on Snapchat — Reports

    Court officials provided the Globe with a copy of the prosecutors’ response, as they had asked the judge in the case to deny the motion. Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael K. Giardino argued for the prosecution that Spacey’s appearance is required under state rules for criminal case procedure.

    “At no time was there any agreement between the defendant and [prosecutors] with respect to the issue of the defendant’s appearance for arraignment,” Giardino wrote in a document dated Thursday, noting that Spacey’s attorney was informed that the prosecutors would not agree to the waiver.

    Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series House of Cards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. (File)
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    ‘I Know What You Want’: Kevin Spacey Speaks in Character After Sex Assault Charges Revealed (VIDEO)
    The sexual assault was first reported to Nantucket police on Oct. 31, 2016, yet the charges were only put forward in 2018. Prosecutors say the Hollywood actor groped an 18-year-old in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016. Spacey’s attorneys have not spoken publicly about the case, yet they questioned the evidence during the court hearing.

    Earlier on November 16, 2017, The Old Vic theatre disclosed details regarding previous allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by 20 men against Spacey during his tenure there as artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

    Related:

    Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Says He Filmed Alleged Attack on Snapchat - Reports
    'Dench Defending Spacey Ruined My Day': Twitter Reacts to 'Good Friend' Claim
    Social Media Sad, Enraged Over New Sex Assault Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
    Fuel to the Fire: Actor Kevin Spacey's Reported Racism Charges Inflame Twitter
    Kevin Spacey Under Investigation for Second Assault Claim in Britain
    Tags:
    offence, Sexual Assault, charge, allegation, court, prosecutors, Kevin Spacey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse