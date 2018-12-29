Pelosi Reportedly Goes to Hawaii Resort During Shutdown, Trump Stays in DC

Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly is spending the government shutdown at a luxury resort in Hawaii while the US President will remain in Washington, DC over the New Year's holiday while trying to negotiate an end to the shutdown.

Pelosi, who had recently blamed Trump for using “scare tactics” in order to build support for his proposed US-Mexico border wall and called him a “fear monger” in an interview with USA Today, was spotted on vacation in Hawaii at the Fairmont Orchid resort, where room accommodations range from $899-a-night for a standard room to $4,899-a-night for the presidential suite, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In the midst of the shutdown, Pelosi chose to be at a resort located on Hawaii's Big Island, which features a golf course, six restaurants, and a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront pool. This is not the first time she has chosen Hawaii as a vacation destination. In 2011, the Hawaii Reporter revealed that Pelosi had in previous years stayed in a $10,000-a-night suite at the Four Seasons Resort in Kona for her holiday.

Meanwhile, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Friday on "Fox & Friends" that Trump has cancelled his plans for New Year's celebrations in order to continue working with lawmakers in Washington on a deal to reopen the government.

“The president's been here, by the way, all weekend, all Christmas. He's staying in Washington, DC, over New Year's. He's cancelled his plans for Christmas. Now, he's cancelled his plans for New Year's,” Mulvaney said, adding that Trump was “very heavily engaged on this on a minute-by-minute basis.”

The shutdown entered its seventh day Friday, with a quarter of federal government affected by funding shortages, including entire agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency. Trump announced the partial shutdown after the Senate failed to agree on budget spending over border security.