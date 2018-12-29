Dem-Controlled House to Block Trump’s Efforts to Build Border Wall, Senator Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will be blocked by the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in his efforts to complete his promised border wall despite shutting down much of the US government, Senator Joe Donnelly said in an interview.

"The President is not going to get his border wall. Not with the changes [in Congress] that are coming," Donnelly, a Democratic senator from Indiana who is leaving Congress told CNN on Friday.

The continuing partial US government shutdown is the result of a failure of Democrats and Republicans to agree on compromise legislation to fund the government that Trump insists must include more than $5 billion to finance the remainder of the border wall with Mexico.

The shutdown now looks certain to continue into 2019, following the failure of the Senate and the House of Representatives to take any action on it in their very brief gatherings on Thursday afternoon.