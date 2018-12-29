Ass You Were: US Soldiers Allowed Barracks Fun Again After Sex Ban Reversed

A December 17 memo sent to US Army teams stationed at the Grafenwoehr Training Barracks in Germany banned them from engaging in sexual acts. But Christmas came late for the troops abroad, as the ban was rescinded on December 26.

The mid-December memo was leaked to a group called "US Army WTF! Moments" and banned "sexual intercourse."

"Sexual intercourse includes, but is not limited to genital to genital sexual intercourse, oral to genital sexual intercourse, anal to genital sexual intercourse, and oral to anal sexual intercourse," the memo states.

"It's unclear what, if any, specific incident precipitated this week-long prohibition on ass-eating, but soldiers from the battalion ‘have been living in close proximity while deployed to Europe for nine months,' Army officials" told the US military veteran publication Task & Purpose.

The memo went on to define "acts that are sexual in nature," including "kissing, rubbing, humping, grinding, cuddling, and lap dancing."

"The command decided that the policy is unnecessary, as good order and discipline may be enforced through existing administrative and [Uniform Code of Military Justice] provisions," Army spokeswoman Maj. Bonnie Conard told the outlet.

"As a result, the policy letter was rescinded 26 Dec. and soldiers were briefed on the importance of respecting others and maintaining good order and discipline," she added.