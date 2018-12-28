Mueller has so far indicted several dozen people since taking control of the probe into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in May of last year and has even received guilty pleas from a number of Trump’s former top officials. However, none of those indictments have been proven to have anything to do with the so-called Russiagate.

A lawyer for a Russian company that has been investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller pointed out that the former FBI head has “collected a nude selfie” as evidence in his probe into the case.

“Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?” Eric Dubelier, an attorney for Concord Management and Consulting, wondered, adding that Mueller’s team had illegally withheld information from the company.

The company Concord is among the Russian legal entities and nationals that Mueller indicted earlier this year, accusing them of being behind a supposed "Russian troll farm's" effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential race.

© AP Photo / Scott Applewhite US House Intel Committee Votes to Give Roger Stone Transcripts to Special Counsel

Special counsel Robert Mueller took control of the FBI’s Russia probe in May 2017, nearly a year after it was originally kick-started by now fired FBI head James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.

To date, in the investigation that Trump has billed more than once “a despicable witch hunt”, Mueller has secured charges against 33 individuals, including Russians, who will not face trial since the US and Russia don’t have an extradition treaty. Meanwhile, three top Trump campaign staffers have pleaded guilty in the case: former manager Paul Manafort, Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Trump’s long-time attorney Michael Cohen. George Papadopoulos, one of the campaign foreign policy advisors, has also issued a guilty plea.

The convictions, however, have failed to fall under the primary mandate of Mueller's probe, namely looking into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump". The allegations have thus nothing to do with collusion by the Russian government, which has been vehemently denied both by Trump and Moscow.

The Kremlin called the allegations "absurd", going on to state that it never colluded with either candidate and never meddled in the US elections. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations of coordination between Moscow and the Trump team.

The Special counsel’s investigation is reported to be drawing to a close, with sources recently telling NBC News that Mueller will get ready with his confidential report by mid-February. "They clearly are tying up loose ends”, a lawyer said to be in contact with the special counsel's office told the media outlet.