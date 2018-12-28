Register
15:29 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Robert Mueller 'Collected a Nude Selfie' for His Probe - Charged Russian Firm

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    270

    Mueller has so far indicted several dozen people since taking control of the probe into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in May of last year and has even received guilty pleas from a number of Trump’s former top officials. However, none of those indictments have been proven to have anything to do with the so-called Russiagate.

    A lawyer for a Russian company that has been investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller pointed out that the former FBI head has “collected a nude selfie” as evidence in his probe into the case.

    “Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?”  Eric Dubelier, an attorney for Concord Management and Consulting, wondered, adding that Mueller’s team had illegally withheld information from the company.

    The company Concord is among the Russian legal entities and nationals that Mueller indicted earlier this year, accusing them of being behind a supposed "Russian troll farm's" effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential race.

    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US House Intel Committee Votes to Give Roger Stone Transcripts to Special Counsel

    Special counsel Robert Mueller took control of the FBI’s Russia probe in May 2017, nearly a year after it was originally kick-started by now fired FBI head James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.

    To date, in the investigation that Trump has billed more than once “a despicable witch hunt”, Mueller has secured charges against 33 individuals, including Russians, who will not face trial since the US and Russia don’t have an extradition treaty. Meanwhile, three top Trump campaign staffers have pleaded guilty in the case: former manager Paul Manafort, Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Trump’s long-time attorney Michael Cohen. George Papadopoulos, one of the campaign foreign policy advisors, has also issued a guilty plea.

    READ MORE: Stone's Associate Sues Mueller for Alleged Illegal Leaks, Surveillance — Reports

    The convictions, however, have failed to fall under the primary mandate of Mueller's probe, namely looking into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump". The allegations have thus nothing to do with collusion by the Russian government, which has been vehemently denied both by Trump and Moscow.

    The Kremlin called the allegations "absurd", going on to state that it never colluded with either candidate and never meddled in the US elections. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations of coordination between Moscow and the Trump team.

    The Special counsel’s investigation is reported to be drawing to a close, with sources recently telling NBC News that Mueller will get ready with his confidential report by mid-February. "They clearly are tying up loose ends”, a lawyer said to be in contact with the special counsel's office told the media outlet.

    Related:

    Mueller May Finalize Russia Probe Report As Soon As February - Report
    US House Intel Committee Votes to Give Roger Stone Transcripts to Mueller Probe
    Judge Postpones Sentencing for Flynn While He Cooperates With Mueller Probe
    Two Years of Trump-Mueller ‘Bombshells’ But Still No Collusion
    Tags:
    alleged collusion, presidential campaign, investigation, probe, government, White House, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, US, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse