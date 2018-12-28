Register
08:11 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    New Horizon

    NASA Spacecraft to Reach Mysterious Object 4.1 Bln Miles from Earth on New Year

    © NASA . JHUAPL/SwRI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Just after midnight on January 1st will be the first time an object like this has been seen at the edge of the Solar System.

    The robotic spacecraft called New Horizons has been travelling through space for the last 13 years. It is most notable for being the first human-made object to ever visit Pluto in the summer of 2015. Yet on New Year’s Day, it will meet another object on the edge of the Solar System — a rock nicknamed Ultima Thule, located 1 billion miles beyond Pluto, the Verge reported.

    READ MORE: Meteor Lights Up Australian Sky, Rattles Homes with Loud Boom (VIDEOS)

    A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-4 mission for the U.S. Air Force is rolled from the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-41.
    © Courtesy of the US Air Force Space Command
    US Aims for Space Supremacy Pose Potential Threats to Russia, China - Ambassador
    The rock is about the size of New York City, orbiting in an area of the Solar System known as the Kuiper Belt. This is the region of space beyond the orbit of Neptune comprised of numerous small frozen objects – thought to be leftover remnants from the birth of the Solar System 4.5 billion years ago.

    The objects in the Kuiper Belt are extremely cold — a mere 35 degrees Kelvin above absolute zero. Because of their temperature they cannot change internally and externally, keeping them frozen in time over billions of years.

    “We’ve never been to anything like this that’s been kept in such a deep freeze so long,” Alan Stern, principal investigator for the New Horizons mission, told The Verge. “Anything so perfectly preserved from the early days of the Solar System.”

    Passing by Ultima Thule is going to be an incredibly challenging task as due to its small size and distance, the object is hard to see and track from Earth. The New Horizons team will have only one chance to do a flyby. The spacecraft is currently travelling through space at 32,000 miles per hour so it will be impossible to turn the spacecraft around in case of a mistake. 

    “We don’t have a second spacecraft coming by a week later. And because it’s a very complex enterprise to do one of these flybys, there are literally hundreds of variables that all have to choreograph perfectly,” Stern said.

    International Space Station
    © Photo: federalspace.ru
    Russian Cosmonaut Dismisses Rumours About ISS Crew, Hole in Soyuz Spaceship
    MU69, now nicknamed Ultima Thule, was ideally placed on New Horizons’ path out of the Solar System, as the spacecraft had managed to carry enough fuel to fire its thrusters and reach the object after it had reached Pluto in 2015. It was able to detect and focus on Ultima Thule only by using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, as the rock is too small and faint to visualize with telescopes available on Earth.

    The scientists who gathered information about the rock described it as “weird” when they observed it passing in front of a background star. This occultation — or momentary eclipse — revealed that Ultima Thule is either shaped like a rubber duck – or it could be two separate rocks orbiting very close to one another. The best pictures won’t be possible until New Horizons is more or less on top of the object, filming it with its onboard cameras. 

    “This is a dot in the distance until the last minute, and then you snap your fingers, and you go from a point to a world in literally a 48-hour period,” says Stern.

    New Horizons must execute a series of pre-planned tasks when it flies by Ultima Thule on January 1st at 12:33AM ET, coming within 2,200 miles of the rock’s surface. The success of the mission will only be known ten hours after the spacecraft starts sending a signal back to Earth, with the first pictures appearing up to 20 months later because of the spacecraft’s low processing power.

    Related:

    Roscosmos Chief Could Visit US in Early 2019, NASA Working on Sanctions Waiver
    NASA Spacecraft Detects Weird Anomaly Days Ahead of Ultima Thule Flyby
    NASA Warns of "Holiday" Asteroid Approaching Earth Ahead of Christmas
    Justice Dept. Claims Chinese Hackers Stole Data From US Navy, NASA, Energy Dept.
    Space Hack: Cyber Breach at NASA Revealed
    Sweet Find: NASA Study Finds Sugars, Key Ingredient for Life, Can Form in Space
    Life on Jupiter Moon? NASA Develops Nuclear 'Tunnelbot' to Probe Europa's Ice
    Tags:
    Solar System, Asteroid, spacecraft, New Horizons, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse