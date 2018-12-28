WATCH Netizens Shocked After Blue Fire Seen, Explosion Heard in New York (VIDEO)

Netizens were alarmed after several photos and videos started to appear showing giant blue flame over Astoria neighbourhood in New York City, New York, US.

Several videos on the net pictured giant blue fire and many sirens can be heard. Several twitter users reported that it was a fire at a Con Edison Astoria power plant.

Later, Con Edison energy company confirmed that it was working with the New York City Fire Department to respond to a substation fire in Arizona.

We're working with the @FDNY to respond a substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. AQ — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018

​FDNY also said on its Twitter account it was investigating a transformer incident "at a Con Edison location," giving no additional details.

Several users also reported that the fire had been caused by an explosion. There were also reports of power surges in the area.

Explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. TL-117 confirming a fire at the facility pic.twitter.com/7g3vCmCQJx — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

What is happening in queens?!!!! It’s humming and changing psychedelic colors… tons of sirens?!! pic.twitter.com/xkskHdzOxo — Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) December 28, 2018

I've never seen the Astoria Borealis before in my life. What a shock…. @ConEdison pic.twitter.com/vrMfwkzWOa — Benjamin Passikoff (@benpassikoff) December 28, 2018

Astoria got one of the craziest gender reveals #queens pic.twitter.com/05HDEGJBQn — Jasmine (@jusmeenn) December 28, 2018

There were no immediate official reports neither on any damage or casualties due to the incident, nor on what caused it.