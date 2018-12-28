WATCH Netizens Shocked After Blue Fire Seen, Explosion Heard in New York (VIDEO)

Several videos on the net pictured giant blue fire and many sirens can be heard. Several twitter users reported that it was a fire at a Con Edison Astoria power plant.
Later, Con Edison energy company confirmed that it was working with the New York City Fire Department to respond to a substation fire in Arizona.
We're working with the @FDNY to respond a substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. AQ— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
FDNY also said on its Twitter account it was investigating a transformer incident "at a Con Edison location," giving no additional details.
Stay informed 24/7/365! Follow @FDNYalerts, the FDNY’s automated operations feed pic.twitter.com/S7LqqNFnyS— FDNY (@FDNY) May 8, 2017
Several users also reported that the fire had been caused by an explosion. There were also reports of power surges in the area.
Explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. TL-117 confirming a fire at the facility pic.twitter.com/7g3vCmCQJx— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018
Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018
What is happening in queens?!!!! It’s humming and changing psychedelic colors… tons of sirens?!! pic.twitter.com/xkskHdzOxo— Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) December 28, 2018
Apparently this is a fire at the Astoria Power plant — as seen from Jersey City. Hope everyone is ok! #nyc #queens #newyork #bluelight #bluelights #aliens #astoria #powerplant #fire #blackout #newyorkcity #besafe #electrical pic.twitter.com/D7XZZDZyEA— Simone Bachmann (@viking_gal) December 28, 2018
#ConEd explosion in #Astoria. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/gZWmlINCXi— Jackie Papers (@Str8Bear_in_SF) December 28, 2018
I've never seen the Astoria Borealis before in my life. What a shock…. @ConEdison pic.twitter.com/vrMfwkzWOa— Benjamin Passikoff (@benpassikoff) December 28, 2018
Astoria got one of the craziest gender reveals #queens pic.twitter.com/05HDEGJBQn— Jasmine (@jusmeenn) December 28, 2018
Con Ed is blowing up in Astoria!! #astoria #conedison pic.twitter.com/fWSDdDnK2c— Christopher N. Okada (@ChrisOkada) December 28, 2018
There were no immediate official reports neither on any damage or casualties due to the incident, nor on what caused it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)