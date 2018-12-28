'Totally Agree!': Trump Cites Obama on Need to Deal With Illegal Immigration

President Trump resurfaced a tweet from Barack Obama in 2011, where the former US President said that the issue of illegal immigration should be taken on ‘once and for all’.

Marking the sixth day of the partial government shutdown, Trump wrote “I totally agree!” while sharing a tweet from Obama which called on the US to solve the illegal immigration crisis.

The original tweet was sent during the 2011 State of the Union address, where the then-president of the United States called on the Republican-controlled Congress to work with Democrats and reform the immigration system of the US.

“I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. And I am prepared to work with Republicans and Democrats to protect our borders, enforce our laws and address the millions of undocumented workers who are now living in the shadows,” Obama said in that speech.

I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. #SOTU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 26 января 2011 г.

Despite the request, the Obama administration and the Republican Congress ultimately failed to reach a deal on immigration reform and produce a compromise bill.

Trump and the Democrats are deadlocked in discussions over the US President’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a proposed increase in border security. The partial government shutdown began on Saturday due to the funding dispute and is expected to continue throughout next week.