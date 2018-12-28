Register
03:05 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol dome

    Government Shutdown Set to Extend Into 2019 After US House, Senate Adjourn

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The US House of Representatives and Senate adjourned on Thursday, paving the way for the current partial government shutdown to continue into the new year, when Democrats are taking control of the House.

    Although both bodies of Congress returned to work on Thursday, the brief session signaled that little, if any, progress had been made toward settling a spending bill stalemate between Congress and the White House, which is demanding $5 billion to fund US President Donald Trump's vision of a border wall along the US' southern border with Mexico.

    The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise sent out a notice early Thursday, notifying members that "no votes are expected in the House this week." The notice went on to explain that a 24-hour notice would be given should things change.

    The sun rises behind the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Washington, DC Mayor Bowser Urges Trump to End Partial US Government Shutdown

    And things aren't looking any better for the Senate, according to a tweet shared by the Senate Press Gallery.

    "The Senate adjourned at 4:04 p.m. and will reconvene at 10 a.m. Monday, December 31 for a pro forma session only," the Thursday tweet reads. "The Senate will then adjourn until 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, and will resume consideration of H.R. 695, the resolution to continue federal spending."

    Although POTUS has repeatedly voiced his discontent at a government shutdown, he has stressed that he has no plans to sign a spending bill that doesn't include his requested funds.

    White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently doubled down on the stance, saying in a Thursday statement that 45 "will not sign a proposal that does not first prioritize our country's safety and security."

    Currently, more than 320,000 federal government workers have been on furlough, while thousands of others are being forced to continue working without pay. To this end, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Thursday took to Twitter, posting a link to a letter template that federal workers can use to explain their situation to creditors, mortgage companies and landlords.

    ​"I am a Federal employee who has recently been furloughed due to a lack of funding of my agency," one sample letter offered by the OPM states. "Because of this, my income has been severely cut and I am unable to pay the entire cost of my mortgage, along with my other expenses."

    The letter also suggests that affected workers should reach out to a personal attorney for legal advice as the OPM is not qualified in doing so. According to Reuters, the templates were created during a government shutdown in 2013.

    US Capitol
    CC0
    US House Lawmakers Leave Capitol, Guaranteeing Partial Government Shutdown

    And while the shutdown is hitting federal workers hard, it's likely to take a dig at Washington's tourism, since various sites, such as Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will be shuttered should things continue past January 2.

    Trump's $5 billion demand for the border wall was previously included in a House-passed bill, but that piece of legislation didn't make it through the Senate by the deadline on December 21, according to the Washington Examiner, which noted that rejected spending bills have only offered up between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion for border security.

    Related:

    Government Shutdown Going Strong as the New Year Approaches
    Will There Be a Government Shutdown for Christmas?
    Trump Renews Vow for Government Shutdown Over Border Wall
    US Government Shutdown Likely as Trump Fights for Border Wall Funding
    New Poll Shows Whom Americans Blame for Potential US Government Shutdown
    Tags:
    spending bill, Government Shutdown, Congress, Donald Trump, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse