Washington, DC Mayor Bowser Urges Trump to End Partial US Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a message to President Donald Trump that he should cooperate with lawmakers in Congress and stop the partial US government shutdown as it will significantly impact residents and businesses in the US capital.

"On behalf of the more than 702,000 residents and many businesses in Washington, DC, I urge you to work with Congress to bring an immediate end to the current partial federal government shutdown," Bowser wrote in a letter that she published on Twitter account. "Indeed, many DC residents, businesses, including restaurants and hotels, and federal contractors will suffer severe impacts if the shutdown continues indefinitely."

Bowser recalled in her statement that the current government shutdown is third in less than a year and nobody wins in such situations.

"There are no winners and our nation’s federal workers, including the 170,000 federal employees who work in Washington, DC, pay the highest price," Bowser said.

Bowser promised that Washington, DC authorities will continue to work during the shutdown to ensure the basic needs of residents in the US capital are being met.

The partial government shutdown began on Saturday over a dispute on funding for a proposed border of the US border with Mexico. President Donald Trump is seeking more than $5 billion to construct the border wall while Democrats in congress are opposing the idea of constructing such a physical barrier.