Confusion as Hillary Clinton Shares Old Christmas Photo From Inside White House

It remains a mystery whether the former first lady and secretary of state is missing the good old days in the White House - or dropping a hint for a 2020 presidential run.

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish the world a Merry Christmas, accompanying her message with a throwback 1990s photo from the White House, where she is seen celebrating the holiday together with husband Bill and daughter Chelsea.

The date of the photo is unknown, as Hillary lived on Capitol Hill during Bill's two presidential terms, from 1993 to 2001. Moreover, it is also unclear why the former secretary of state posted the decades-old photo.

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 25 декабря 2018 г.

While a host of users responded with tributes to Clinton's message, some criticised her for her choice of photo and even recalled the scandal that rocked the country twenty years ago.

"This might be the saddest tweet ever. #MoveOn", wrote a user under the handle GraceStrength.

"Witches celebrate Christmas?" inquired conspiracy theorist and author Mike Dice.

Others rushed to recall the infamous Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. "Had to dig deep for a happy family photo?" a user asked.

Another sarcastic comment reads: "Was Monica there?"

Was Monica there? — DG (@djgm50) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2008 Democratic Party primaries to Barack Obama and the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, has recently sent mixed messages regarding the possibility of a third run for the US presidency. She said in late October that she didn't want to run but, after a pause, added: "Well, I'd like to be president".

Clinton's ex-aides Mark Penn and Philippe Reines, however, predicted in an op-ed two weeks later that "you can expect her to run for president once again. Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing."