Trump: US Needs Wall on Border to Stop Drugs, Human Trafficking, Gang Members

On Thursday morning the US president returned to the White House after a surprise visit to Iraq. During the trip to meet American troops stationed there, Donald Trump told reporters that the US federal government shutdown would last for as long as it takes to reach a deal with Democratic lawmakers on funding for the border wall.

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump visited US troops in Iraq late at night on Christmas. On 27 December, Donald Trump returned to Washington and wrote on his Twitter page: "One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country".

Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country — people that know how to win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

READ MORE: Trumps' 'Awkward' Kiss, Melania's Boots Steal the Show During Iraq Visit

The president also brought up the very sensitive issue of funding for the wall on the US-Mexico border.

Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

A dispute on funding for the border wall between Trump and Democrat lawmakers in the Senate has resulted in a partial US government shutdown, which began on Saturday.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Trump Calls On Dems to Agree to Border Wall, Says ‘Nancy Is Calling The Shots’

On Friday, the Senate was not able to secure the 60 votes needed to pass the House of Representatives’ bill that included the $5.7 billion Trump sought for the southern border wall.

Congress will reconvene on Thursday afternoon to negotiate a deal on a spending bill.

"Whatever it takes. We need a wall. We need safety for our country," Trump said during his visit to Iraq to meet US troopsas quoted by a White House press pool report. "We have terrorists coming in through the southern border."

READ MORE: Using Children as Shields on US-Mexico Border is Not Something Media Wants to Shine a Light On — Activist