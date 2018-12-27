Register
03:46 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President Joe Biden (File)

    Joe Biden Upset as Obama Talks to Other Dem 2020 Candidates - Reports

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former Vice President is reportedly anxious about the fact that his former boss, Barack Obama, has been talking to other candidates about potential 2020 White House bids.

    Ex-Vice President Biden is reportedly upset that Obama held conversations with Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, as Biden is considering a run himself, Vanity Fair reported.

    READ MORE: Joe Biden Mulls Running in 2020, Says He's 'Most Qualified to Be President'

    “This is unequivocally false. Period,” Biden spokesman Bill Russo said. He declined to comment on how Biden actually feels about Obama's discussion with other Democrats who could potentially face Biden in the primaries.

    Sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that Obama still adores Biden, while a former adviser explained that the ex-president, who endorsed Hillary Clinton's doomed campaign in 2016, wants to take his time and talk to all serious candidates.

    “If Obama is playing footsie with people now, it creates tension,” said an adviser who works for a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, noting that he understood why Obama’s flirtations may sting Biden’s ego “And it gets you some media attention and maybe some staffing. But actual voters? Obama himself has always been popular with Democrats, but I’ve never seen his popularity be transferable to someone else.”

    Another source told Vanity Fair that Biden is actually better off with Obama talking to other presidential aspirants now. “Many people lined up behind Sanders in 2016 because they didn’t want to be told to support Hillary. Biden doesn’t want to fall into that trap, to have Obama embrace him too exclusively, too early.”

    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos leaves federal court after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Announces Run for Congress in 2020
    According to a poll surveying 689 Democratic and independent voters conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University, Biden, 76, is now the most popular option to be the next presidential candidate from the Democrats, as fifty-three percent of voters said they felt excited about Biden running, while only seven percent expressed the same enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton. 

    Among Republicans, US President Donald Trump has the support of 72 percent in the latest GOP primary survey, according to McLaughlin & Associates statistics.

    Related:

    US Navy Says It Faces Rough Waters If 2020 Defense Budget Stalls
    Robots May Replace Guards at Japanese Railway Stations by 2020 Olympics
    Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Announces Run for Congress in 2020
    Mike Drop? Trump Reportedly Considering Dumping Pence for 2020 Campaign
    Russia to Sell First Batch of Ka-62 Choppers in 2020 - CEO
    Joe Biden Mulls Running in 2020, Says He's 'Most Qualified to Be President'
    Tags:
    2020 election, candidate, elections, Democratic Party (DP), Joe Biden, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse