One Person Killed After Small Plane Crashes in US State of S Dakota (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A small plane crashed between two homes in the US state of South Dakota, leaving one person dead, CNN broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred in the city of Sioux Falls on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT), the CNN broadcaster reported.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said the person who died was on the plane, according to the TV channel.

One person is dead after a plane crashed between two homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7WieoShbig — UTV Lanka (@utv_lanka) December 26, 2018

​Four homes were affected by the plane crash.