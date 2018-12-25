Register
11:33 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rio de Janeiro: Sugarloaf Mountain views

    Head of 'God's Church' Announces Date for Jesus Christ's Second Coming

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The prophetic countdown is ticking, says the founder of the Church of God Preparing for the Kingdom of God, who is concurrently a self-appointed watchman for the second coming. Although the Bible does not provide an exact date for this event, he says that he has figured it out using clues in Scripture.

    Church leader Ronald Weinland has announced that Jesus Christ will come back to establish a 1,000-year kingdom on Earth, and that this will happen sooner than one may expect.

    "God has revealed that this final end-time count to Christ's return must fully align with the timing of certain annual Holy Days and that within that alignment there must be the fulfilment of very specific segments of time", reads a statement on his webpage.

    READ MORE: Roman Catholics Say Jesus' Cradle Was Shipped to Rome Away From Islamic Invaders

    He believes that the second coming should coincide with the holiday of Pentecost, which falls on the 7th Sunday after Easter. He earlier predicted that Jesus Christ would return either on 27 May, 2012 or 19 May, 2013. However, there were no news reports of the second coming on either of those dates.

    "The next and far more meaningful 'count' and alignment for Christ's coming is on Pentecost, June 9th of 2019", says the unwavering Weinland, the author of apocalyptic books with self-explanatory titles, "The Prophesied End-Time" and "Prophesy Against the Nations".

    A man holds a device to detect mines in an area recently cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in a project to clear the area near Qasr Al-Yahud, a traditional baptism site along the Jordan River, near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, December 9, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Sappers Clear Hundreds of Mines From Jesus' Baptism Site – Report

    He adds that Jesus will come again if WW3 erupts by February or March 2019; he says that there are high odds for a global conflict, given the tumultuous relations between the world leaders.

    "The world is just that close to a final world war — a nuclear war breaking out on earth. It is that nuclear war that is the trigger for Christ's coming and the purpose for his intervention in the affairs of mankind to stop that war".

    If God decides that it is not yet time, Weinland points out, the next possible return of the Messiah could be the Pentecost of 2020.

    He has earned a controversial reputation apart from his prophecies: in June 2013, he was found guilty of multiple counts of tax evasion and sentenced to 42 months in prison. He was released in 2016.

    Related:

    Stockholm City Hall Defaced With 'Jesus' Graffiti Ahead of Nobel Banquet
    Church of Sweden Shamed for Hailing Girl With Asperger's as 'Jesus's Successor'
    Ring Unearthed in West Bank Belonged to Jesus's Executioner Pilate - Reports
    Pastor Zip-lines Into Church to Show Jesus Christ's Return Will be 'Unexpected'
    Tags:
    second coming, prophecy, Ronald Weinland, Jesus Christ, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse