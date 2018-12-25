Trump Says 'Progress Made' on North Korea, Looks Forward to Next Summit With Kim

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement that progress has been made with regards to North Korea, and he is anticipating his next bilateral meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Christmas Eve briefing with my team working on North Korea – Progress being made," Trump said in a Twitter message on Monday. "Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim!"

Trump has been considering a second summit with Kim to speed up the stalling denuclearization. Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton said the summit could take place in January or February.

On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore, where they committed to establish new US-North Korea relations. In the joint declaration, Kim pledged to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while in return, Trump promised to provide certain security guarantees to North Korea.