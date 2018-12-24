Trump Calls Federal Reserve ‘Only Problem’ for US Economy

"The only problem our economy has is the Fed," Trump said via Twitter. "They don’t have a feel for the market, they don’t understand necessary trade wars or strong dollars or even Democrat shutdowns over borders."
Trump compared the Federal Reserve to a powerful golfer "who can’t score because he has no touch — he can’t putt!"
Although the three-sentence message lacked details, it apparently goes back to the Federal Reserve’s decision last Wednesday to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year that prompted immediate criticism from Trump.
Trump's remarks come after socks initially plunged during an abbreviated session on Christmas Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 300 points in early trading and overall stock markets heading toward the worst December since 1931.
Analysts attribute stock woes to growing concerns over US tariffs and the resulting trade war, as well as the third shutdown of the US federal government this year over a dispute in Congress over immigration. A partial shutdown began at midnight on Friday and is expected to last into the new year.
