Trump Says Democrats Started Opposing Border Wall Only After He Campaigned It

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a message on Monday that Democratic lawmakers had a history of funding a fence-like barrier on the US border with Mexico until he made addressing illegal immigration a major issue in the 2016 presidential campaign, after which Democrats united in opposition to building a border wall.

"Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a border wall or fence," Trump stated. "It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our country unchecked, that they turned against it."

Trump was apparently referring to Democratic support for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which funded 650 miles of steel fence along the border, about half the distance of about 1,100-mile long wall Trump administration officials say will be needed to secure the Southern US border. Natural barriers such as cliffs and mountains would protect the rest of the 1,950-mile boundary.

READ MORE: 'Like in Berlin?': Trump's Call for 'Good Old-Fashioned Wall' Sets Twitter Afire

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer voted for the Secure Fence Act, which passed the Senate on an 80-19 vote. Schumer now refuses to fund Trump’s border wall, claiming that such a barrier would be ineffective halting illegal migration and drug trafficking into the United States.

READ MORE: Alyssa Milano Attacks Veteran's Border Wall Crowdfunding, Gets Slammed

The standoff between Trump and Senate Democrats led to the closure of about one-quarter of the US federal government on midnight Friday, and with most of Congress out of town for the Christmas holiday, lawmakers say there is little prospect of ending the dispute until after the new year.

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Trump Unveils PHOTO of 'Beautiful and Effective' Border Wall