Mick Mulvaney Claims He and Trump ‘Joked’ About ‘Terrible Human Being’ Comment

Mulvaney, current director of the US Office of Management and Budget, has recently been named as acting White House chief of staff by Trump. The newest Trump appointee dismissed the controversy over his 2016 remark that the president is a "terrible human being."
Talking to ABC Sunday, Mulvaney affirmed that he and Trump laughed about the comment on Saturday night.
"Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump, I'm doing as enthusiastically as I can [even though] I think he's a terrible human being," Mulvaney said in the 2016 video, as he debated against his Democratic rival.
"a terrible human being" to serving as his chief of staff in two years flat
"But the choice on the other side is just as bad," he added.
Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Mulvaney acknowledged that the video "made the rounds," but waved his hand dismissively, saying that he and Trump had "joked about it last night."
"Look, I think what's wrong with Washington DC — people spend a lot more time looking at what people say instead of what they do," Mulvaney said in the interview, adding that the president "knows that I have been fighting with him to fight for ordinary Americans for the last two years."
"He likes having me around and I like working for him," he declared.
"What he said in the audiotape is disgusting and indefensible," Mulvaney posted at the time, adding, "My guess is that he has probably said even worse."
Despite his criticism of Trump, Mulvaney has served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) since the earliest days of the Trump administration. In November 2017, he was appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
OMB spokeswoman Meghan Burris also dismissed Mulvaney's comments last week.
"This is old news," Burris said, according to NBC. "These comments were made in 2016, when he was a congressman and had yet to meet the president. Congressman Mulvaney continued to support then-candidate Trump throughout the election, and his support for President Trump has never wavered while serving within the administration. He both likes and respects the president, and he likes working for him."
