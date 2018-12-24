At Least 6 Hurt as Car Rams into Ohio Church During Christmas Mass - Reports

Ohio authorities said six people hurt on Sunday at the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio, were treated for cuts and other injuries, AP reported.

According to AP, citing local eyewitnesses, the church choir was singing when the vehicle crashed through the wall of the crowded structure.

The church was reportedly full because there was a special Christmas choir performance. According to AP, about 100 people were inside at the time.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

