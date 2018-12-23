'Slow, Highly Coordinated': Trump Says Had Call With Erdogan on Syria Withdrawal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he held a "long and productive" telephone talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, during which they discussed "expanded" bilateral trade and the planned pullout of US troops from Syria.

"I just had a long and productive call with President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey. We discussed ISIS[Daesh], our mutual involvement in Syria, & the slow & highly coordinated pullout of U.S. troops from the area. After many years they are coming home. We also discussed heavily expanded Trade," Trump tweeted.

The US announcement about the withdrawal from Syria followed Trump’s another tweet, in which he declared the Daesh defeat and added that this fight was the only reason for US military presence in the Arab republic during his administration. Trump added on Saturday that "local countries," including Turkey, should be able to easily deal with remaining members of the Daesh in Syria after the US pullout.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that the United States began withdrawing its forces from Syria, but stressed that it did not mean the end of the US-led international coalition's fight against the Daesh terror group.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Raqqa Residents Demand US Troop Withdrawal — Report

Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.