Register
21:54 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Santa in sleigh & reindeer fly over houses

    How Cold War Era Typo Made US Military Track Santa's Movements

    © East News / Alaska Stock Images
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    The service is up and running this year as usual, with dozens of volunteers engaged at the NORAD premises to bring delight and festive spirit to US families, and certainly commemorate the one, who despite his status and burden of responsibility, had the sense of humour to become the first Santa Claus to answer the hotline.

    A typo in an ad commissioned by a well-known American department store chain, Sears, has given crowds of little boys and girls an opportunity to speak directly to Santa, and most importantly, even track his reindeer-driven sleigh throughout Christmas.

    The advert in a local Colorado Springs paper promised the chance to hear the low timbre of the most anticipated and respected Christmas character, but the number actually reached a very important, and highly secret military division – the emergency phone on the desk of Col. Harry Shoup at what today known as the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD.)

    A man dressed as Santa Claus ice skates at The Rink At Rockefeller Center on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York City, US.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    NORAD Still Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve Despite US Gov't Shutdown

    When the phone rang and the colonel heard a child’s resonant voice on the other end of the line, he first thought it could be a prank and was about to hang up, but the kid started crying prompting the officer to have a change of heart. He simply played along and pretended to be Santa, until the child’s mother took the phone to explain they had spotted the number in the newspaper.

    After hordes of calls started to pour in, Shoup tasked a few of his lower-ranking colleagues with sitting down by the phone and speaking to inquisitive kids, which grew into the tradition reverently upheld to date by NORAD volunteers.

    READ MORE: 'Capitol Lounge, Shutdown Cocktails': Memes Swamp Twitter After US Gov't Closure

    At the time, the colonel went still further. He arrived at the office on Christmas Eve to see a Christmas sleigh on the glass display of the plane tracking system, and without a moment’s hesitation called into a local radio station to announce the combat alert centre had spotted a UFO that “looks like a sleigh”. Back in the 1950s, in the Cold War era, journalists would call the colonel asking him Santa’s whereabouts, but nowadays, to track Santa, one would only need to follow @NORADSanta on Twitter, or dial 1-877-HI-NORAD.

    Nativity set
    CC BY 2.0 / Trishhhh
    Clergy Enraged Over Christmas Carol Altered to Ditch Reference to Mary's Virginity

    Despite the partial government shutdown announced the other day, the system will continue to run, for the 63rd year, bringing uplifting real-time updates to all little (and not so little as well) US citizens.

    It is currently operated by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and is covered by the Department of Defence's budget that was earmarked earlier this year.

    Related:

    He Was a Good Boy: Golden Retriever Writes a Letter to Santa Paws
    NORAD Still Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve Despite US Gov't Shutdown
    Ice and Fire: WATCH Blaze Force Families Into Freezing Cold in Santa's Homeland
    Santa’s Coming at the Speed of Starlight: NORAD Begins Tracking Big Man
    Tags:
    festive occasion, hotline, holiday, children, Christmas, Santa Claus, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse