Trump: I Gave Mattis a Second Chance After He Was 'Ingloriously' Fired by Obama

"When President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should. Interesting relationship-but I also gave all of the resources that he never really had. Allies are very important-but not when they take advantage of U.S", Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.
The statement comes after Mattis in a resignation letter said he was stepping down at the end of February citing the fact that Trump needed to find a defence chief whose views were more aligned with his own. Trump has stated in response that a new US secretary of defence would be announced shortly.
READ MORE: Professor on Trump's Syria Pullout: 'Generals Were Caught Off Guard'
Mattis' resignation came a day after the White House announced the United States was withdrawing troops from Syria, the plans which the outgoing defence chief has previously slammed as a "strategic blunder". The unexpected move to exit Syria has been widely criticised by many US lawmakers who argued the action would undermine the US security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)