'Grandstander': Trump Says Fake News Making Big Deal About McGurk's Resignation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has called Brett McGurk, the US special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat the Daesh terrorist group, a "grandstander" amid the latter's decision to resign ahead of schedule.

"Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event!" Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.

On Saturday, CBS News reported citing sources that McGurk had resigned over his strong disagreement with Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the US forces would pull out of Syria since the Daesh had been defeated there. The planned withdrawal — which has been opposed by many Republicans and Democrats in Congress — prompted the resignation of Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Thursday.

Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.