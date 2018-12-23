'Grandstander': Trump Says Fake News Making Big Deal About McGurk's Resignation

"Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event!" Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Trump said that the US forces would pull out of Syria since the Daesh had been defeated there. The planned withdrawal — which has been opposed by many Republicans and Democrats in Congress — prompted the resignation of Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Thursday.
READ MORE: US Envoy for Anti-Daesh Coalition Resigns Over Syria Pullout
Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)