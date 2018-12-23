Florida Holiday Canceled, Trump to Remain in DC Amid Govt Shutdown - White House

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Saturday that the US President Donald Trump will stay in Washington through Christmas due to the partial government shutdown.

Trump had been scheduler to travel to his Florida resort for the end of year holidays. However, the president said earlier he would stay in Washington to avert a partial government shutdown.

I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay. On Syria, we were originally… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 December 2018

The Senate had voted earlier 48-47 to proceed with the vote on the spending bill that would include $5.7 billion for border wall funding. However, Senate Democrats said they would not provide the 60 votes needed to approve it.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.

Last week, Trump warned that if Democrats fail to vote for a spending bill that includes the amount of funding he wants for a wall along the US-Mexico border, the US military will build the barrier instead.

