White House Says Not Aware of Trump Plans to Fire Fed Reserve Chair

"I'm aware of no plans to fire Powell," Sanders told CNBC broadcaster.
On Friday, media reported citing sources that Trump was considering a possibility of firing Powell over dissatisfaction with the decision of the US Federal Reserve to increase the benchmark interest rate.
The Fed also indicated that it would press ahead with its plans for more rate hikes next year, despite signs that global economic growth could be slowing. The announcement triggered a sharp sell-off in the US stock market.
READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Against Trump's Wishes
The criticism breaks from the tradition of previous US presidents, who would avoid weighing in on monetary policy out of respect for the Fed's independence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)