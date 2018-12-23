Trump Reports He is 'Working Hard' Discussing Border Security With Dems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is "working hard" in the White House and holding negotiations on the border security with the Democrats against the backdrop of the partial shutdown of the government over the issue.

"I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay," Trump tweeted.

Later, he added that he would "be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security," without providing further details.

The US federal government partially shut down after the Senate failed to resolve differences over $5 billion in spending for Trump’s border wall on Friday.

Meanwhile, there is still time to reach a compromise since December 24-25 have been declared days off. Ramifications of the shutdown will therefore begin to be truly felt only on the first workday, December 26.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.