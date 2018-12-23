Trump Reports He is 'Working Hard' Discussing Border Security With Dems

"I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay," Trump tweeted.
The US federal government partially shut down after the Senate failed to resolve differences over $5 billion in spending for Trump’s border wall on Friday.
Meanwhile, there is still time to reach a compromise since December 24-25 have been declared days off. Ramifications of the shutdown will therefore begin to be truly felt only on the first workday, December 26.
READ MORE: Trump Syria Withdrawal Decision Requires Congressional Hearings — Senator Graham
In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.
All comments
Show new comments (0)