'Satan's Fault': US Police Dep Finds Antichrist Guilty of Homicide Increase

A police department in a small Alabama town that appears to be quite religious, judging by the Facebook posts, has solved the mystery of an increase in the number of homicide cases.

The Opp Police Department (OPD) in a post on its Facebook page, which has since been reportedly deleted, charged their main suspect – Satan – with the murders that happened last year, the Huffington Post reported.

"THIS IS HAPPENING BECAUSE WE HAVE TURNED AWAY FROM GOD AND EMBRACED SATAN. WE MAY HAVE NOT MEANT TO DO SO BUT, WE HAVE. IT IS TIME TO ASK FOR GOD'S HELP TO STOP THIS," the Huffington Post quotes text from the OPD's post.

The OPP police department in Alabama said that crime was up b/c "we have turned away from God and embraced Satan" The FB post was deleted.

Even though the post was later deleted, the OPD page’s subscribers still recall the message, leaving the comments on the Opp Police Facebook page.

The OPD explanation behind the growing number of homicide cases resulted in a reaction from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), an organisation that promotes the separation of church and state, according to the Huffington Post.

"The department has very directly endorsed one religious ideology to the exclusion of minority religions and atheism, and decried Satanism," the Huffington Post cites Sam Grover, a FFRF attorney as saying.