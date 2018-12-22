SpaceX Pospones Launch of US Air Force's First GPS III Satellite...Again

SpaceX's 4th attempt to launch a US military satellite has been postponed due to strong upper-level winds. The next launch attempt is to take place on December 23, according to Space X officials.
The satellite called “Vespucci” after the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci had to be deployed to medium Earth orbit approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes after liftoff, according to SpaceX's official web-page.
Earlier, there were two 26-minute launch windows – on December 18 and on December 19.
All comments
Show new comments (0)