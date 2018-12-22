Register
    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.

    US Government Shuts Down in Dispute Over Funding for Border Wall

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US federal government partially shut down after members of Congress failed to resolve differences over $5 billion in spending for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

    When commenting on the lawmakers' failure to resolve differences over his demand for funding for a border wall guarantees, US President Donald Trump stated in a video published on Twitter that the partial shutdown of the government would hopefully "not last long".

    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    New Poll Shows Whom Americans Blame for Potential US Government Shutdown
    Funding for key government operations expired at 11:59:59 pm on 21 December (around 5:00 am GMT on 22 December). Earlier in the day, the Senate failed to reach a compromise over a House-passed bill and decided to adjourn until 22 December.

    Essential services such as retirement payments, air traffic control and airport security will continue to be funded while every essential agency and department such as the US military — will remain open, according to government officials.

    Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Office will also be able to continue working, CNN said citing a Justice Department official.

    READ MORE: 'We Need a Great Barrier': Trump Hopes Partial US Govt Shutdown Won't Last Long

    Meanwhile, the shutdown prompted Trump to cancel plans to spend the holidays at his resort in Florida.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    ‘I've Made My Position Very Clear': US Government Shutdown Likely as Trump Fights for Border Wall Funding
    The federal government previously closed twice this year with minimal impact. A three-day shutdown in January took place over a weekend and a February closure only lasted for a day. All three shutdowns this year involved disputes over immigration.

    The US government shut down after senators failed to pass a stopgap motion and funding ran out on 18-19 January at midnight (5:00 am GMT). The second brief shutdown took place on 9 February and ended the same day when both the US House of Representatives and Senate passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for six more weeks, while also raising sequestration budget caps on military and non-defence spending for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

    Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

