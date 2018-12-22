Trump Enacts Bill Sanctioning Hamas, Hezbollah for Using Civilians as Shields

"On Friday, December 21, 2018, the President signed into law: H.R. 3342, the 'Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act,' which requires the President to identify and impose specified sanctions on members of Hizballah or Hamas who use civilians as human shields," the statement read.
Last week, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said that the US was looking to lead the international fight against terrorism, however, wants other countries to do more to contribute to the effort.
In November, the US State Department offered a bounty of up to $5 million for the information on a leader of the Hamas organization and two leaders of the Hezbollah.
