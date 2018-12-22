Chinese National Charged With Theft of US Trade Secrets $1 Bln Worth - DoJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chinese national and permanent US resident 35-year-old Hongjin Tan has been arrested and charged with stealing trade secrets from a petroleum company where he worked, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Hongjin Tan, a 35 year old Chinese national and US legal permanent resident, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with theft of trade secrets," the release said on Friday. "Tan is alleged to have stolen the trade secrets from his employer, a US petroleum company."

The Justice Department said Tan stole trade secrets about the manufacturing of a "research and development downstream energy market product." It added that Tan downloaded hundreds of files and planned to use them in a new job at a company in China.

The value of the trade secrets stolen by Tan is approximately $1 billion, the release said.

A preliminary and detention hearing for Tan has been scheduled for December 26, the release added.

