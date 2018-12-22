US Renames, Strengthens DHS's Nuclear Security Coordinating Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Government is implementing new legislation to strengthen and expand the coordination of domestic security agencies and activities to defend against weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), President Donald Trump said in a statement.

“Today, I have signed into law HR 7213, the ‘Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Act of 2018,'” Trump said in a White House statement on Friday.

The Act re-designates the Department of Homeland Security’s Domestic Nuclear Detection Office as the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD Office), the statement said.

“The CWMD Office will coordinate with other Federal efforts and develop a strategy and policy to plan for, detect, and protect against unauthorized chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear materials or devices in the United States,” Trump said.

The Act requires the Assistant Secretary for the CWMD Office to consult with certain congressional committees before making any changes in the structure or requirements of the Securing the Cities program. However, the Trump administration will treat this provision as advisory, the president said.

READ MORE: DHS Unveils Electromagnetic Pulse Defense Strategy