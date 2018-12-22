Register
01:12 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    US Charges Chinese National With Stealing Trade Secrets From Oil Company

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    127

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) has detailed its case against 35-year-old Hongjin Tan, who is accused of stealing trade secrets from an oil company. The estimated worth of those secrets is more than $1 billion, according to the DOJ.

    “Hongjin Tan allegedly stole trade secrets related to a product worth more than $1 billion from his US-based petroleum company employer, to use for the benefit of a Chinese company where he was offered employment,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said, according to a DOJ press release. “The theft of intellectual property harms American companies and American workers. As our recent cases show, all too often these thefts involve the Chinese government or Chinese companies. The department recently launched an initiative to protect our economy from such illegal practices emanating from China, and we continue to make this a top priority.”  

    Tan appeared in court on Thursday when US Magistrate Judge Jodi Jayne set a preliminary detention hearing for Wednesday, December 26. 

    The man is accused of stealing "hundreds of files" which the FBI says he planned to use to benefit a Chinese company that offered him a job.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Beijing Lodges Protest Over Chinese Nationals Indicted for Cyberespionage in US

    The Department of Justice press release claims that "Tan has been residing in the United States for the past 12 years." 

    The criminal complaint says that Tan received "a Master's Degree and Doctorate Degree from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California."

    On LinkedIn, a man named Hongjin Tan who shares both of those credentials is listed as a member of the "Disruptive Technologies team at Phillips 66 Research Center." At Philips 66, a US-based multinational energy company, Tan claims to have been a "staff scientist" since May 2017.

    In the complaint, under the section entitled "Company A Contact with the FBI," Tan is said to have put in two weeks notice of his resignation at "Company A" — presumably, Philips 66. "Tan's resignation prompted Company A to revoke his access to company systems, and conduct a Systems Access review of Tan's computer activity," the complaint says. "That review confirmed that Tan had accessed hundreds of files, including research reports" which Tan is accused of putting on a thumb drive.  

    "These files included information that Company A considers to be trade secrets and outside the scope of Tan's employment with Company A," the complaint says. The files included instructions on building the unnamed product, plans to market it in China, and plans to use it in cell phone and lithium-based battery systems.

    Tags:
    charges, trade secrets, spying, US Department of Justice, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse