Register
01:12 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.

    Fundraiser Seeks to Give Migrants ‘Ladders’ to Scale Trump’s Wall

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    As Trump supporters raise money to assist in the construction of the border wall, critics have decided to counter that effort.

    Opponents of US President Donald Trump's initiative to build a wall on the US-Mexico border to stop migrants from entering the country illegally have started their own fundraiser in response to another one created by supporters to raise money to build the barrier.

    The fundraiser is called simply "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall," and is being advertised as a silly solution: if the US builds its wall, just give migrants ladders to climb over it. But that's not really where the money will go.

    In actuality, the fundraiser will send money to RAICES, a Texas legal service that specializes on assisting migrants with the immigration process. Justifying the name of their fundraiser, the organizers say they view RAICES' legal services as metaphorical "ladders."

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    ‘I've Made My Position Very Clear': US Government Shutdown Likely as Trump Fights for Border Wall Funding
    Support for the "Ladders" fundraiser, however, has been miniscule. While the "We The People Will Fund the Wall" fundraiser has already raised an impressive $13 million out of its $1 billion goal, "Ladders" has only managed to raise $94,000.

    The organizers, however, claim that "they [We The People] will never reach their goal," citing an estimation that, at a rate of $1.7 million per day, it will take 35 years to raise the $21.7 billion to finance the entire project. "We the People," of course, only aims to make $1 billion, the maximum allowed by online fundraising platform GoFundMe.

    "No matter how much we raise, we're going to reach ours," say "Ladders" organizers. "Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum. This GoFundMe isn't really about ladders at all. It's about lifting people up."

    Charlotte Clymer, an activist at the Human Rights Campaign, who started the campaign, told reporters she finds discussions about the wall "incredibly concerning."

    "The wall is wholly absurd, and the folks supporting it are doing so for the worst reasons," she said. "We need to reject white supremacy in our country."

    Honduran migrants help each other to cross over the U.S. border wall to San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    Mexico Says Ready to Host Migrants Until US Courts Rule on Asylum Requests
    "Ladders" has seen some hostility online: some in the comment section of a Yahoo News report on the fundraiser suggested starting yet another campaign to "have a minefield placed on each side of the wall as well, so the ladders wouldn't make any difference," while others questioned if the "Ladders" effort is actually legal.

    The US government is facing a shutdown over the issue of funding the wall. Trump wants $5.7 billion for the project, but a budget bill designed to keep the government running until February that passed the US Senate did not contain those funds. A bill passed by the House of Representatives did, but would not pass the upper chamber, Democratic leaders say.

    Related:

    US House Lawmakers Adopt Spending Bill Including $5Bln for Trump's Border Wall
    US Government Shutdown Likely as Trump Fights for Border Wall Funding
    Look Out Below: Wall Street Suffers More Losses After Trump's Shutdown Threat
    'We Will Win on the Wall' Against the Democrats - Trump
    'Artistically Designed Steel Slats': Trump Says Border Wall Will Be 'Beautiful'
    Schumer Blasts Trump Over Additional Wall Funding
    Will Trump Shut Down the US Government Over 'The Wall'?
    Tags:
    Fundraiser, illegal migrants, Trump's wall, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse