UN Aware of Russia's Take on INF, Vote Results Upsetting - Russian Deputy Envoy

"Our resolution is about the importance of preserving the INF Treaty and we see no reason why it was impossible to vote for it… in general, although the resolution was not adopted — no big trouble — we can say that in general our position was heard," Polyanskiy said.
The draft resolution called on the United States and Russia to continue bilateral consultations on adherence to their INF Treaty obligations and renew constructive dialogue on strategic issues for further progress in nuclear disarmament and the cementing of international stability.
The draft resolution also stated the UN General Assembly should consider actions undermining the INF Treaty as moves that hamper global strategic stability and regional security, and called on all UN member states to step up their efforts to preserve the accord.
Polyanskiy pointed out that only a quarter of the UN member states voted against.
"The others either abstained, or voted with us, or did not participate. This indicates that the American logic of the INF Treaty is not supported in the UN, but the countries are afraid to talk about it openly," the diplomats said.
Forty-three states voted in in favor of the draft resolution, 46 against and 78 abstained, meaning that the resolution did not obtain the required two-thirds to be adopted.
Polyanskiy pointed out that "the position of the European Union was disappointing, of course, because if American missiles turn out to be there, then they are on the line of impact."
The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the INF Treaty in recent years. In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.
US Under Secretary for Arms Control Andrea Thompson told reporters on December 6 that Russia must either end the development of its 9M729 missile system or modify the weapon so that it complied with the INF Treaty.
Specifically, Russia has complained about US defense systems launchers deployed in Europe that can fire cruise missiles at ranges in violation of the INF Treaty’s terms.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in December that the INF Treaty must be preserved because it is key to European and global security.
