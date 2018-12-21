Register
    UN Aware of Russia's Take on INF, Vote Results Upsetting - Russian Deputy Envoy

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The results of the UN General Assembly vote on the draft resolution proposed by Russia in support of preserving and complying with the INF Treaty are disappointing, but the UN had an opportunity to hear Moscow’s position on the issue, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said Friday.

    "Our resolution is about the importance of preserving the INF Treaty and we see no reason why it was impossible to vote for it… in general, although the resolution was not adopted — no big trouble — we can say that in general our position was heard," Polyanskiy said.

    Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    INF Treaty: Trump Feels the Need to Show 'Aggressive' Stance to Russia – Scholar
    Earlier on Friday, the UN General Assembly has voted against adopting the draft resolution proposed by Russia in support of preserving and complying with the terms of the INF Treaty. The accord bans ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (311 to 3,417 miles).

    The draft resolution called on the United States and Russia to continue bilateral consultations on adherence to their INF Treaty obligations and renew constructive dialogue on strategic issues for further progress in nuclear disarmament and the cementing of international stability.

    READ MORE: UN General Assembly Votes Down Russian Draft Resolution to Preserve INF Treaty

    The draft resolution also stated the UN General Assembly should consider actions undermining the INF Treaty as moves that hamper global strategic stability and regional security, and called on all UN member states to step up their efforts to preserve the accord.

    Polyanskiy pointed out that only a quarter of the UN member states voted against.

    "The others either abstained, or voted with us, or did not participate. This indicates that the American logic of the INF Treaty is not supported in the UN, but the countries are afraid to talk about it openly," the diplomats said.

    Forty-three states voted in in favor of the draft resolution, 46 against and 78 abstained, meaning that the resolution did not obtain the required two-thirds to be adopted.

    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    'They Should Not Squeal': Kremlin Explains Putin's Remark on US INF Withdrawal
    The United States, Canada, Turkey, Ukraine and all EU member states voted against the draft resolution measure while China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Belarus, Vietnam, Pakistan voted for it.

    Polyanskiy pointed out that "the position of the European Union was disappointing, of course, because if American missiles turn out to be there, then they are on the line of impact."

    The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the INF Treaty in recent years. In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.

    READ MORE: US Likely to Proceed With INF Pullout Even if UN Backs Treaty — Russian Envoy

    US Under Secretary for Arms Control Andrea Thompson told reporters on December 6 that Russia must either end the development of its 9M729 missile system or modify the weapon so that it complied with the INF Treaty.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Pentagon Confirms They Received Russian Proposal on INF Treaty Talks - Spokesman
    Russia has repeatedly refuted US allegations that it violates the INF Treaty, saying Moscow has very serious questions regarding the accord’s implementation by the United States.

    Specifically, Russia has complained about US defense systems launchers deployed in Europe that can fire cruise missiles at ranges in violation of the INF Treaty’s terms.

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in December that the INF Treaty must be preserved because it is key to European and global security.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
