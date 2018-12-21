Register
21 December 2018
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis for a meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016

    'Trump Plunging Country Into Chaos': GOP, Dems Slam Trump for Mattis Resignation

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle condemned the Trump administration's policies including the withdrawal from Syria for pushing US Defense Secretary James Mattis to resign.

    "President Trump is plunging the country into chaos," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday. "The market's down another 500 points, General Mattis is stepping down and we know he has real disagreements with the president in Syria and on the wall."

    U.S. Marine Corps four-star general James Mattis arrives to address at the pre-trial hearing of Marine Corps Sgt. Frank D. Wuterich at Camp Pendleton, California U.S in a March 22, 2010 file photo
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Defense Secretary James Mattis to Leave White House in February
    Schumer added that Mattis was one of a few symbols of strength and stability in the administration which is now in chaos.

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio said Mattis' resignation makes it clear that the United States is headed towards a series of grave policy errors that will endanger the country, damage its alliances and empower its adversaries.

    Senator Dick Durbin said the United States has lost the "adult in the room when the President goes off on a tweet-filled, uninformed rant about our national security."

    Senator Lindsey Graham said via Twitter that Mattis is a man of intellect and integrity, who had been in the fight against radical Islam for decades and provided sound and ethical military advice to Trump.

    READ MORE: Mattis Disagrees With Trump on US Withdrawal From Syria — US Senator

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan said the United States has become a safer country at home and a more commanding force overseas with Mattis serving as the head of the Department of Defense.

    On Thursday, Mattis in a resignation letter said he was stepping down at the end of February citing the fact that Trump needed to find a defense chief whose views were more aligned with his own. The move came a day after the White House said the United States was withdrawing troops from Syria.

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Neocons Enraged by Withdrawal of US Troops From Syria
    "Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours… I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Secretary Mattis' letter to Trump said on Thursday.

    The United States cannot protect its interests without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to allies, Mattis said.

    Moreover, Mattis said the United States must utilize all tools in its power to provide for the common defense against Russia and China, which want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors. The United States must be resolute and unambiguous in its approach to countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with the United States.

    READ MORE: Trump Suspects Mattis of Being 'Sort of a Democrat', Admits He May Leave Cabinet

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Washington to Continue to Pressure Damascus, Tehran After US Troops Leave Syria - Senior US Official
    The United States must provide effective leadership to its alliances, Mattis said. He pointed out NATO and the Defeat-Daesh terrorist group coalition.

    Mattis recommended that a full transition to a new Secretary of Defense occur well in advance of the transition of the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in September in order to ensure stability in Defense Department. Mattis will be retiring at the end of February. The announcement came shortly after Trump's decision to pull out all US troops from Syria.

    Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

