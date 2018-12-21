US Shuts Down 15 Internet Domains That Provided Global Hacking Services - DoJ

The sites, which offered what are often called "booter" or "stresser" services, allowed paying users to launch powerful distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks that flood targeted computers with information and prevent them from being able to access the internet, the release said.
The services offered easy access to attack infrastructure, payment options that included Bitcoin, and were relatively low cost, the release said. Each service was tested by the FBI, which verified those DDoS attack services offered through each of the seized websites.
Also arrested were Matthew Gatrel and Juan Martinez for running services known as Downthem and Ampnode, the release said. Between October 2014 and November 2018, Downthem’s database showed over 2,000 customer subscriptions, and had been used to conduct or attempt to conduct over 200,000 DDoS attacks.
