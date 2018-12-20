Justice Dept. Claims Chinese Hackers Stole Data From US Navy, NASA, Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two Chinese hackers indicted in the theft of intellectual property from the United States targeted multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, US Navy and NASA, Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said in a press conference on Thursday.

"The defendants' hacking campaign also targeted US government agencies, including the laboratories of NASA, the United States Department of Energy, and US Navy," Berman told reporters.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice would announce charges against hackers who have been allegedly working for Chinese intelligence services and engaged in an economic espionage campaign. The reports came after media put the blame for the hacking f the Marriott hotel chain on the Chinese government.

Beijing, on its part, called the allegations baseless, urging to provide evidence provided in relation to the alleged involvement of China in the massive data breach.